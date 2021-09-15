Adobe is adding payments service to its ecommerce platform

Users of Adobe's ecommerce platform will soon be able to accept and process payments as the company plans to add payment services to Adobe Commerce later this year.

By adding payment services to Adobe Commerce, merchants of all sizes will have access to an integrated payment solution that they can easily manage from their Adobe Commerce Admin settings as opposed to having to rely on third-party payment gateways.

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and Adobe merchants in the US will be able to use them by the end of this year with support for additional territories including Canada, Australia and Western Europe planned for next year.

We've built a list of the best ecommerce platforms available today

These are the best website builder solutions on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best payment gateways

Vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud product and strategy at Adobe, Amit Ahuja provided further insight on the company's expanded ecommerce offering in a press release, saying:

“In today’s fast-moving digital economy, organizations demand flexibility and extensibility in their commerce platform to sustain business growth and deliver seamless experiences for their customers. With the addition of Payment Services, we’re thrilled to expand on our already robust out-of-the-box commerce feature set to help Adobe Commerce merchants compete effectively and win in the digital-first economy.”

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

With Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, merchants will be able to accept a number of popular payment methods including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo to provide an improved checkout experience for their customers.

It's worth noting that merchants will also be able to offer PayPal's buy now, pay later option Pay in 4 in their storefronts. This will likely help drive traffic to their storefronts as the use of buy now, pay later services grew by 88 percent during the first half of this year according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. Merchants will also be able to leverage PayPal's support for cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods in the future.

Adobe Commerce's Payment Services will also offer comprehensive reporting capabilities to provide merchants with a clear view of the orders and payments in their storefront including details about processed volume, payment balance and transaction-level reporting for financial reconciliation. This will help merchants better run their businesses and spot anomalies in order placements and post-sales flows more efficiently.

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will provide merchants with access to convenient and competitive pricing for transactions with tiered rates based on processing volume.

We'll likely find out more about Payment Services for Adobe Commerce ahead of its planned US launch during the fourth quarter of 2021.