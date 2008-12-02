Creative Wireless Receiver review

If you've invested in the Creative Blaster X-Fi you'll be able to take advantage of its built-in wireless feature with the Creative Wireless Receiver media receiver.

It means you can place your speakers around the house, and pipe your music straight from your laptop.

It's a small, black box that comes with its own remote control unit. It works seamlessly with the software you've installed with the sound card, so setting it up is straightforward. You plug the receiver into your speakers, but it's so small it hardly takes up any space.

Pairing with the sound card is easy, as there are two channels on the back of the unit you can switch to, as well as an Auto mode.

As a standalone device, you probably won't invest in the Creative Wireless Receiver, but it makes logical sense as an add-on.