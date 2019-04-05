One.com review

One.com (B-One) was founded in Denmark in 2002. They offer web hosting, website building, WordPress, Domains and Office 365 amongst other.

We realize purchasing a web hosting plan based on price alone is not the smartest move, however, we could not help but be reeled in by One.com’s headline prices.

Read more: Aruba

The bottom-of-the-range Starter package is available at a one-off $11.85 setup fee for the first year, $2.08 a month (including VAT) after that. This includes 25GB storage space, 512MB RAM, one domain, one database, 2 CPU’s easy WordPress installation, unlimited e-mails PHP and FTP/SFTP access.

Want to try One.com? Check out the website here

You even get some features that are listed as premium elsewhere, including a basic Website Builder and SSL.

The Professional Plus account is $6.57 per month has all the ‘Starter’ package has to offer plus SSH support, 200GB storage, 2GB RAM, 4 CPU’s site backup and restore.

However, all this isn't quite as good as it first seems. Opt for the $6.57 - currently on offer at $3.27- a month Professional Plus account, for instance, and you'll find that One.com adds a $11.85 setup fee and insists on the first year's payment upfront. That totals an initial $53.96, much closer to the starting price of other budget hosts, who might also allow monthly or quarterly payments.

Fortunately, there's also a 15-day money-back guarantee which seems to cover far more than most of the competition. Hosts typically allow one refund per customer, and exclude domain costs. One.com refunds your full costs for the first cancelled order, but also covers you for everything but domain charges in further orders.

Account setup

One.com's website is carefully designed to make it as easy as possible to explore the company's products, and that's just fine with us. Plans are summarised on the front page – with no separate ‘compare’ table required – and you can start the purchase process with a click.

You're first asked to specify the domain you need, and can choose to register it now, or transfer it – but that's all. If you own the domain already, there's no way to leave it with the current manager and just update your DNS, a real annoyance for experienced users.

One.com asks for more information than usual while creating an account: your name, email address, physical address, mobile phone number and even birth date are required.

Payment methods supported include credit and debit cards, PayPal and bank transfer.

You're asked to check the terms and conditions before you sign up. Underneath this there is a small note explaining that your web space is automatically renewed and your credit card will be debited at this time.

We continued anyway, completed our purchase and were presented with a unique referral link. One.com offer a referral program. You can login into your account at anytime and choose to refer a friend in exchange for cash for you and the person you chose to refer.

One.com's control panel is laid out neatly and is quite accessible for beginners (Image Credit: One.com) (Image credit: Image Credit: One.com)

Creating a website

Upon signup we were informed we would receive codes and information regarding our new subscription via e-mail. This e-mail arrived in less than 5 minutes, asking us to chose a password. We did this and our confirmation email was in our inbox in a matter of seconds. The second registration allowed us to click a link to ‘Go to Control Panel’. We did this and were asked to enter our registration email and new password.

The Control Panel was relatively simple to navigate with everything laid out in an easy to read manner. One.com uses its own management console rather than a standard like cPanel or Plesk, but although this is basic it's also very beginner-friendly.

Email, Website Builder, WordPress, One Photo, Marketing, Advanced Settings, Files and Security are all on the front page. You also get access to the ‘Online Shop’ for free for 14 days.

One.com's selection of templates make it easy to create a basic site quickly (Image Credit: One.com) (Image credit: Image Credit: One.com)

The WebSite Builder is right at the top of the page, for instance. This enables creating simple sites of up to five pages only, but there are some reasonable templates, and if your needs are basic you could have something available in just a few minutes.

One.com also provides a 1-click WordPress setup which is as easy and fast as we've ever seen. There are separate tools for setting up a basic blog and a photo gallery. A simple file manager, SSH and FTP support enable manual management of a site by anyone who knows what they're doing.

Performance

We're always interested to see what level of support a host provides, and the One.com answer is 'just enough’. There's no telephone support and no support ticket system, just 24/7 live chat and email support which promises a reply within 24 hours.

Could users rely on One.com's support tutorials and guides, instead? Not if they're doing anything complicated. The documents available are clear, but they're very much oriented towards beginners carrying out basic tasks. However, we were able to use the Search tool on the website’s support section. We could access the guides and FAQ’s from the Control Panel.

The best option for speedy replies is probably going to be the live chat. We started a chat and asked a relatively simple question about the referral program. Initially a bot responded to our chat and gave a several link to an article. When this did not satisfy us, we were then referred to a live agent. They came online within two minutes. The agent was more than capable of answering our query and was very friendly. The only irritating issue was the fact it reverted back to the back once it resolved your query, leaving you with no choice but to reconnect to an agent again if you had something else you needed help with.

We completed our tests by looking at One.com's performance and found it scored an average C in the Bitcatcha speed test. That's more than acceptable for a budget site, but you might see different results depending on the web technology you're using, and the location of you and your visitors.

Final verdict

One.com's low prices and easy site management tools make it a reasonable choice for beginners with simple needs, but if you're after anything more we'd look elsewhere.