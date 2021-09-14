Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate review

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate is a compact handheld vacuum that’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. It’s powerful and collects fine dust and debris with ease, and also comes with a mini motorized tool as well as a 2-in-1 crevice tool and when you’re done it stores neatly in the charging dock. It’s a great little addition to your cleaning toolkit, although it’s almost expensive as many stick vacuums.

One-minute review

Eufy by Anker is a brand familiar in the smart home security market, but it’s also growing in popularity in the floorcare market too, after launching its first models in 2016. Its latest model is a cordless handheld vacuum designed for pet hair.

The HomeVac H30 Mate, which comes with the 2-in-1 crevice tool and a mini motorized brush is one of three different configurations of the cordless vacuum available. The HomeVac H30 Venture comes with the 2-in-1 crevice tool and a multi-surface tool, and is best suited to cleaning cars, while the HomeVac H30 Infinity builds on the H30 Mate with a wand and cleaning head so it can be used to vacuum carpet and hard floors as well.

The HomeVac H30 Mate has a 0.06-gallon / 0.25-liter dust canister and offers two levels of suction power. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 minutes of runtime, although this is on the lowest power setting. When not in use, the handheld vacuum can be stored in its charging dock so that it’s always fully charged and ready when you need it to pick up unexpected spills.

At $179.99/ £169.99, it's the same price as many stick vacuums that can be converted into a handheld cleaner, but its powerful suction impressed us. It’s perfect for busy households where it’ll come in handy for quick clean-ups but also for vacuuming stairs, cars, and awkward spots that you can’t reach with a bigger vacuum.

Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate price and availability

List price: $179.99/ £169.99

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate is priced at $179.99/ £169.99 and is available directly from Eufy. The brand does plan to launch the cordless vacuum in Australia, however it has yet to confirm the price and availability.

As we’ve already mentioned the Eufy HomeVac H30 is also available in two other configurations. The HomeVac H30 Venture, which comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and a multi-surface tool costs $159.99/ £149.9, while the HomeVac H30 Infinity, which builds on the H30 Mate with a wand and floor-cleaning head will set you back $199.99/ £189.99. The cleaning tools, filter, charger, and battery are all available to purchase separately when you need replacements.

Design

Two suction levels

Comes with two attachments

0.06-gallon / 0.25-liter

This handheld vacuum has a neat and compact design, measuring just 16.7 x 3.5 x 2.9 inches/ 42.5 x 9 x 7.3 cm. At 1.78lbs/ 808g the main body of the vacuum is also super lightweight.

It’s available in either black or white and the small subtle design means that when stored on the charging dock it’ll easily go unnoticed in the corner of a room.

There’s barely any setup required and with just two suction modes: eco or max, it’s very intuitive to use. The 0.06-gallon / 0.25-liter dust canister is in proportion to the compact size of the vacuum but is still more than big enough to vacuum a car and several spills before it’ll need emptying.

This model comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool which has a small crevice nozzle and a dusting brush. It also comes with a mini motorized tool which is perfect for pet hair pick up and carpet.

Performance

Maneuvers well in tight spaces

Pick up is good

Lightweight but the handle is chunky

The slim and lightweight design makes the Eufy HomeVav H30 Mate ideal for car cleaning. Both tools are useful for car cleaning, but on test, we found the crevice tool could do with being a little longer to reach into the gap at the side of the seats.

The mini motorized tool is perfect for cleaning carpeted stairs and picks up all debris as well as hair, and crucially it’s much easier than lugging a full size vacuum up the stairs. Some hairs do get tangled in the rotating brush but there’s a cleaning and cutting tool in the box that makes it easy to cut them away.

The pick-up is great, it vacuumed up everything in its path – there was a small amount of very ground in bits stuck in the carpet of our car that it didn’t collect but other than that we really couldn’t fault it.

At first, the dust canister is fiddly to remove and empty but you soon get used to it and it becomes second nature. After a couple of weeks of use, we noticed the filter had become quite clogged so it’s worth checking it regularly and brushing out any dust with the cleaning tool, to make sure it continues to operate at maximum suction.

One main drawback of the Eufy HomeVav H30 Mate is that it’s quite loud, our decibel meter registered 76dB on eco mode and 80dB when used on max mode, which is a level similar o a truck traveling down the road at 40mph and is one of the louder vacuums we’ve tested.

Battery life

The battery lasts up to 20 minutes

It takes three and a half hours to recharge

The battery is swappable

Eufy claims the battery will last up to 20 minutes, but this is on the lowest power setting, while using the most powerful setting reduces this to 10 minutes. In our tests, the battery lasted nine minutes when using the mini motorized tool, while when we had the the 2-in-1 crevice tool attached, the battery lasted the full ten minutes with

The battery takes up to three and a half hours for a full charge, but if it’s stored in the charging dock it’ll always be ready to go when you need it. The battery is swappable, which means you won’t have to stop vacuuming if the battery runs out, providing you purchase an additional battery directly from Eufy. The charging dock is freestanding so can sit on the floor or on a counter, or alternatively it can be screwed to the wall.

Should I buy the Eufy HomeVac H30 Mate?

Buy it if...

You want a compact handheld vacuum

The slim compact design and neat charging dock, mean this handheld vacuum is easy to store and can reach into tight spaces.

You have pets

It has plenty of suction power and in our tests, the mini motorized tool proved great at picking up pet hair.

You want a lightweight handheld vacuum

At just 1.78lbs/ 808g this little lightweight vacuum isn’t too heavy for overhead vacuuming and maneuvers easily around a car.

Don't buy it if..

You want a handheld with a large dust canister

With a 0.06-gallon / 0.25-liter dust capacity, it shouldn’t need emptying very often but there are handheld vacuums with much larger dust canisters if that’s your priority.

You want a slim handle

The HomeVac H30 has a chunky handle and while we didn’t find it uncomfortable to hold, if you’ve got very small hands you may prefer a slimmer handle.

You’re on a budget

Handheld vacuums vary wildly in price, this is one of the higher-priced options and although it performs well, it’s not the most budget-friendly choice.

First reviewed: September 2021