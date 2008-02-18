HANNspree JT01-32E2 review

HANNspree has a decent reputation for affordable digital gear and this is its latest attempt to crack the budget LCD market.

The JT01-32E2-000G also goes by the slightly more manageable 'XV32' designation, and is admirably well specified given its price, with an HD Ready resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels and a brace of HDMI inputs chief among its assets.

The set is not much to look at, the angular, utilitarian lines evoking computer monitors rather than top-spec televisions, but it is by no means ugly. Unless you're talking about the remote control, which looks like it's escaped from the mid-Eighties, when everyone had very long, pointy-tipped fingers, judging by the button size and spacing.

Still, there's not much in the menu to detain you any longer than is strictly necessary, so you'll barely notice the ergonomic shortcomings.

Performance

Whether or not that barrel-scraping price adds up to a genuine bargain depends on the performance and it just about comes up in credit. High-definition images look better than we'd expect from such an affordable set, with plenty of detail on display from SkyHD sports footage and blue-laser discs.

Colours are also solid and manage to combine decent saturation levels with the sort of restraint required to pull off more subtle hues such as flesh tones realistically. There is no apparent preference for any one end of the spectrum over the other and the whole is accurate and watchable.

So far so good, but the real yardstick of a liquid crystal panel's quality is its ability with blacks and sadly, it's here that the XV32's luck runs out. Gloomier movies look weedy, with black objects and backgrounds lacking real profundity and poor shadow definition causing the picture to lose its edge and undermining all the good work done by the palette and resolution.

This is partially atoned for by better than average sound, the crisp, faithful renditions of even the trickiest soundtracks succeed in racking up a few more pluses.

Overall, the 32in is a decent bet if you're just looking for something cheap and well connected, but those after a serious video machine should resign themselves to having to dig a little deeper.