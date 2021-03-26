Where to watch The Expanse: stream every season online

The Expanse is pretty much the hottest thing in Sci-Fi right now, and you’d be hard-pressed not to have been caught up in the buzz surrounding this critically acclaimed series. If you haven’t watched a single episode, but feel like the time has come to rectify that situation, read on as we explain where to watch The Expanse.

Watch The Expanse online Air dates: 2015-present Total seasons: 5 (56 episodes) Creators: Hawk Ostby, Mark Fergus Cast: Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Steve Strait, Dominique Tipper Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The Expanse, which is now up to Season 5, was originally developed by US cable channel Syfy, but the channel canceled the show after Season 3. That’s when Amazon Prime Video stepped in, producing Seasons 4 and 5, with Season 6 currently in production.

The Expanse is set in a future where mankind has colonized the solar system and Mars has become an independent military power that rivals Earth for supremacy.

Adding to the interplanetary tensions is an alliance of people known as the Belters who inhabit the asteroid belts at the far edges of the solar system, as well as the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. Long mistreated by the authorities on Earth and Mars, who view them as second-class citizens, the Belters struggle for more respect and independence.

Now that you know what the series about, we’ll explain in more detail how and where to watch The Expanse.

Related: all the best Amazon Prime shows

Where to watch The Expanse online for free with Prime Video

The Expanse is an Amazon Original series, which means it’s available to stream online with an Amazon Prime subscription at no extra charge. The Prime Video streaming service is included as part of a full Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Games. If you are in the US or UK, you can also sign up just for a Prime Video membership, which doesn’t include the other services. Whichever one you choose, the first 30 days are completely free to give you time to decide whether the service is right for you. Pricing for Prime in a select number of regions is listed below. US: $12.99/month or $119/year for the full Amazon Prime subscription, or $8.99/month just for Prime Video.

UK: £7.99/month or £79/year for Amazon Prime, and £5.99/month for Prime Video.

Canada: $7.99/month or $79/year

Australia: $6.99/month or $59/year As a streaming service, Prime Video can be watched on any device that has a web browser, including TVs, Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, and Fire tablets. There are also mobile apps for iOS and Android.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where else can I watch I watch The Expanse online

As the show is now an Amazon Original series, you’ll only be able to watch The Expanse with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. Amazon Prime is available in 19 different countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Belgium, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Viewers in the UK also have the choice between a full Amazon Prime subscription or the slightly cheaper Prime Video-only subscription.

Prime Video has a library of more than 26,000 movies and 2,700 TV shows, so once you’ve come to the end of The Expanse, you’ll have plenty more choices.

How to watch The Expanse online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More from Amazon Prime Video: