PlayStation VR release date: Here's when we might see Sony's headset

With Oculus Rift shipping next month and HTC Vive pre-orders launching in just a couple of weeks, we may finally know when Sony's PlayStation VR headset plans to go on sale.

Even though Sony has yet to commit to a firm date, GameStop CEO Paul Raines revealed the PlayStation VR will launch in fall 2016.

"It's a big launch [for VR], we're getting ready for it," Raines told Fox News. "We will launch the Sony product this fall, and we are in discussions with the other two players [Oculus and Vive]."

You can check out the interview below, with the VR talk starting at about 3 minutes in.

Last to launch?

Of course, the fall release date may just be for GameStop and not other retailers, though that's doubtful.

Sony's VR offering was previously expected to launch in early 2016. As we've already seen delays with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift's Touch controllers, a delay into the second half of 2016 for Sony would be par for the course.

Still, even as the PlayStation VR was always expected to be the last headset of the big three VR launches for the year, a fall release date would put it nearly half a year behind its rivals.

We'll likely hear more about PlayStation VR during E3 2016, at which point we hope to hear a firm release date straight from Sony as well as pricing, another mystery thus far.

Via VRfocus