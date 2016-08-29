Fitbit's most popular fitness trackers are now even better

Fitbit has refreshed two of its most popular wearables just ahead just ahead of IFA 2016. The Fitbit Flex 2 and Fitbit Charge 2 have now been added to the company's lineup of increasingly fashion-forward fitness trackers.

The Fitbit Charge 2, which starts at $149 (£130, AU$250), is a departure from its predecessor in terms of its design, looking a lot like the Fitbit Alta with its slim, modular build, but offers more visual information on its larger screen.

What's new here is the PurePulse continuous heart rate tracking tech. The Fitbit Charge HR could monitor your heart rate, but the Charge 2 can use the info to generate a surface-level cardio profile, and offer breathing exercises to keep you calm.

The Fitbit Flex 2 comes in at $99 (£80, AU$150), and unlike the Charge 2, it looks quite a bit like the original. The status LEDs are still present to indicate how much progress you've made with your daily goals.

But, the real focus of this minimalistic fitness tracker is that it is Fitbit's first device that focuses on swimming. Not only is it waterproof, it can also track your swim in detail with the Fitbit app.

Both of the new trackers offer up to five days of battery life, which is decent, but is by no means industry-leading. We're reserving judgment until we can try it out ourselves, as sometimes battery life can exceed estimations.

Aside from refreshed looks and expanded functionality, these new devices don't appear to be breaking much in the way of new ground for Fitbit. But for fans of the original Fitbit Charge and Fitbit Flex, these could be the upgrades you've been waiting for.