New Suicide Squad trailer's here to remind you that DC movies can be fun

If the messy and dour Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left you feeling unenthused by the future of DC's cinematic universe, then this new trailer for the next DC movie, Suicide Squad, will hopefully perk you right back up again.

Realising that audiences responded far more positively to the film's insane second trailer, Warner Bros. has wisely delivered another in the same fun vein during tonight's MTV Movie Awards.

Featuring several upbeat song changes, new footage of Batman (Ben Affleck) and Joker (Jared Leto), a collection of new one-liners from Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a focus on the character of El Diablo (Jay Hernandez), it really does seem like the studio is aggressively pursuing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy audience.

We imagine that after the disappointing reception to Batman v Superman, Warner Bros. is super keen to get Suicide Squad in front of audiences. Judging from the incredibly entertaining trailer below, August can't get here soon enough.