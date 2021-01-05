Valorant next agent Yoru and battlepass content leaked

Valorant's episode 2 Act 1's new agent is Yoru who hails from Japan. Apart from this, the contents of the upcoming battle-pass has also been leaked. The new agent is a duelist and will specialize in taking frags.

The list of the contents of the upcoming battle-pass has also been leaked and it shows a host of new skins and rewards coming next.

New Agent: Yoru

According to the leaks the new Agent Yoru hails from Japan. His skills make him rather similar to Wraith from Apex Legends, especially the ultimate ability. Yoru is apparently a duelist and his first skill allows him to create decoy footsteps to confuse his opponents.

Newest Valorant Agent Leak (Duelist) All abilities: pic.twitter.com/CHl0B1jPPiJanuary 3, 2021

His second skill is a flash that can bounce off surfaces, and his third skill lets his teleport from one place to another by way of an orb. His ultimate is where is wears a mask and travels to another dimension becoming invisible in the present, and cannot be harmed by the enemies. He can travel in this state and appear behind enemies. These details were leaked on twitter by Haci and Constant Valorant.

Here are All the Lore details about the next Agent Yoruif you have missed them🧐!!!Special thanks to my servers discord user: "Sethian" pic.twitter.com/IEPB46T5xHJanuary 3, 2021

New Battlepass

The upcoming battlepass seems to have 50 levels and it was leaked by the Russian YouTuber БАЧОК. As for the contents here's a look.

- Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin

- Giraffe Gun Bling

- 10 Radianite Points

- Sports Car Player Card

- Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Phantom Player Card

Bonus: Player Title

- GG EZ Red Button Spray

- Dog Magnifying Glass Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Plant Growing Player Card

- Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun

- Shorty Player Card

- Shorty Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Salt Shaker Gun Bling

- Shorty Graffiti Spray

Bonus: Player Title

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points

- Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin

- Yoru ID Player Card

- Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: C Spray

- Ghost Face Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Green Crab Gun Bling

- Bunny Eating Jam Spray

- Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points

- Love Heart Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Animated Robot Spray

- Ares Player Card

- Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling

- Omen + Sage Player Card

- 10 Radianite Points

- Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling

- Breach Spray

- Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points

Bonus: Player Title

- Thinking Spray

- Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling

- Psychedelic Player Card

- 10 Radianite Points

- Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray

- 10 Radianite Points

- Chill-Joy Player Card

- Hot Chilli Spray

- 140 Spray

- Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling

- Animated Weapon Spray

- Shuriken Gun Bling

- Monolith City Player Card

- 10 Radianite Points

- Yellow and Black Knife

Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: Scientist Player Card

While all of these seem pretty much solid, we would still suggest our users to take these with a pinch of salt as the release may not be the same.