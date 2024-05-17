After a premium PlayStation headset at a discounted price? Save over $56 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro right now

If you've been waiting for an opportunity to pick up a new PlayStation gaming headset at a great discount, then you're in luck.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is currently on sale for just $193.35 (was $249.99) at Amazon. That's a saving of $56.64 and while it's not quite the lowest-ever price of $184.62 that we saw last November, it's pretty close and the steepest discount that we have seen this headset receive since the beginning of March this year.

Over in the UK, you can find the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro available for just £174.99 (was £249.99) at Amazon. This is a solid saving of £75, though it is £25 above the lower-ever price of £149.99 meaning that this is a slightly less compelling offer than what the US is currently seeing.

Both of these discounts are specifically available for the PlayStation edition, which is compatible with both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in addition to PC and Nintendo Switch. The headset comes packaged with the GameDAC Gen 2, a gaming oriented digital to analog converter (DAC) that offers convenient controls and crisp 24-bit audio.

Today's best gaming headset deal

On top of the DAC, the Arctis Nova Pro boasts a whole suite of high-end features. This includes support for 360 degree spatial audio on both PC and PS5, plus an AI-powered microphone that cuts down on background noise. The Arctis Nova Pro is also compatible with any Nova Booster Pack offering the opportunity to further customize the look of your headset.

If you're outside of the US but still want to get your hands on the Arctis Nova Pro, be sure to browse some of the best deals in your region below.