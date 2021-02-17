Twitter now lets you send Voice DMs - Here’s how to use them

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is embracing voice content more than ever. Just a few days back it announced the beta release of Twitter Spaces for Indian users and now it is testing voice DMs in the country.

According to Twitter, this is an experimental feature and is not ready for a mass rollout. Apart from India, it is being tested in two other countries - Brazil and Japan. The idea behind voice DM is to add a personal touch to communication.

Though self-explanatory, Voice DMs lets users record a short audio clip and send it as a direct message to their friends and followers. According to Twitter, this new feature is being rolled out in a phased manner and will be available to both iOS and Android users.

How to send Voice DMs on Twitter?

While this new feature will be available to all users regardless of the smartphone operating system, Twitter web users will only be able to listen to the messages sent to them. In case you are wondering how to send a voice DM on Twitter, the first thing you need to do is to ensure that your mobile application is updated to the latest version.

Once done, you can go to the messages tab and open any existing chat or start a new one to see if voice DM feature is available to you. The presence of a mic icon there would mean that you can now send voice DMs.

Sending a Voice DM is quite simple and the process is similar to sending a voice message in any common messaging application. All you need to do is to open any existing conversation or start a new one, tap on the mic or voice recording icon to record your message. You need to tap the icon again to stop recording and can even listen to the message before sending them to your contacts.

While the above method works for Android devices, iOS users can simply press and hold the recording icon to record your voice message. Once done, swipe up and release the icon to send the message.

Earlier last year, Twitter introduced Voice Tweets and as mentioned above, just a few days back it announced a wider roll-out of Twitter Spaces, a Clubhouse-like audio chat feature that allows users to interact, exchange ideas and communicate directly using their voice. Additionally, even Facebook is working on its Clubhouse-clone, which clearly suggests that voice communication is the way to go.

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram