The latest Microsoft Edge build fixes a mountain of annoying issues

A new build of Microsoft’s Edge web browser has been released and fixes a host of issues. One of the most noteworthy features companying the update is a debate regarding what double-clicking tabs should do.

Some users have requested that double-clicking should force a tab to close, which might bring some rapid privacy to individuals that do not want to choose an anonymous browser.

Some important fixes that have been included include rectifying a number of faults that caused Edge to crash and an issue that prevented certain websites, including Outlook, from loading properly, causing them to simply provide an error message that “something went wrong.”

“Hello Insiders! Today we’re releasing build 88.0.685.3 to the Dev channel,” Josh Bodner, a community manager at Microsoft, explained.

“It’s a relatively quiet week this week, although for heavy tab users, we’ve got some interesting stuff: a discussion about what double-clicking tabs should do, and an overview of our upcoming vertical tabs feature. Note that vertical tabs are being rolled out via our experimentation platform, which means it may take longer for some of you to see it than others.”

Plenty of fixes

In addition to the bug fixes, the new Edge Dev build also comes with a couple of added features. Edge will now offer support for pre-rendered new tabs for Linux users and added Mac support for the management policy to Configure Friendly URL Format.

Despite the many updates and fixes, there remain a few known issues that are yet to be resolved. These include playback errors involving ad blocking extensions, duplicated favorites and problems for users of Kaspersky Internet Suite.

Dev channel testers can already experience the new Edge build, while general users will have to wait a little longer.