Acer's best Chromebooks are getting sleeker looks and more power

Acer has all new Chromebooks to show off at IFA 2019, bringing updates to its 15.6-inch Chromebook 315, the 14-inch Chromebook 314, as well as both the clamshell and 2-in-1 versions of its 11-inch Chromebook.

The Acer Chromebook 314 and Chromebook 315 are going to be available with Full HD, IPS displays with the option for touchscreen functionality. They also are getting an upgraded design to reduce the bezels around the displays, which will give them a smaller footprint than their predecessors. The Acer Chromebook 315 will also feature a full numeric pad.

Both Chromebooks will feature USB 3.1 Type-C ports on both sides, which also can handle charging. Standard USB 3.1 ports and a microSD card reader also round out the connections.

Each Chromebook has the option for either an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor (CPU) or a Celeron N4100 quad-core CPU. The Chromebook 315 gets the additional option of a Pentium Silver N5000 processor. Both can pack 8GB of memory (RAM) and use eMMC storage, but the Chromebook 315 can come with 128GB of storage while the Chromebook 314 will max out at 64GB.

Two new 11-inch models

Today's 2-in-1 Chromebooks are among the best implementations of Chromebooks out there, and Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 updates its already excellent Chromebook Spin 11. It also has a standard, clamshell-style unit.

These two new models feature 11.6-inch displays, and the whole body is smaller than a standard sheet of A4 paper (though thicker, of course), with accordingly light weights. They both offer HD resolutions, with the Chromebook Spin 311 including touchscreen functionality and stylus support with the Wacom EMR stylus.

The Chromebook Spin 311 and clamshell model both feature the same USB ports and microSD card reader found on the larger models. They also have the same Intel Celeron CPU options.

The Chromebook Spin 311 can come with up to 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the Chromebook 311 only offers up to 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

For anyone on the market for a Chromebook, these will likely be strong contenders given Acer's track record for quality Chromebooks. They'll all be available in the EMEA region from October, with a North American release to follow in December.

Here's the price breakdown:

Acer Chromebook 315 starting from $279 (about £230, AU$ 410)

Acer Chromebook 314 starting from $279 (about £230, AU$ 410)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 starting from $329 (about £280, AU$490)

Acer Chromebook 311 starting from $249 (about £200, AU$370)

IFA 2019 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new TVs, watches and other tech as they're announced.