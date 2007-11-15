Microsoft fixes our Vista woes

Microsoft has released three performance updates for Windows Vista. Writing on the Windows Vista Blog, chief blogger Nick White says that "continuous improvement is the name of this game." These aren't security updates, but are designed to sort out various issues within Vista that - presumably - Microsoft engineers have found most annoying. There have been a few such tweaks since Vista was released. The last, in August, sorted out "performance and reliability issues."

This time, the updates include:

An update on system compatibility, reliability and stability: extends the battery life for mobile devices, improves stability of wireless network services, and shortens recovery time after Windows Vista experiences a period of inactivity, among other fixes.

An update to USB core components: mainly affects systems returning from sleep or hibernation, fixing problems causing 1-2% of all crashes reported.

An update to Windows Media Center: among other things, affects interaction issues occurring between Media Center PC and Microsoft Xbox 360 when Xbox 360 is used as a Media Center Extender.

All the updates will also be included in Windows Vista SP1, due out early next year.

Earlier this week Microsoft released two new security updates and refreshed one existing security update as part of its monthly Patch Tuesday update cycle.