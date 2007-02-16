Trending

Microsoft slates Office 14 for 2009

Shorter gap until next version of the suite

Office 2007 was four years in the making. The next version won't be quite so long

Documents on Microsoft 's website point to a 2009 release date for the next version of Office.

We've previously reported that Microsoft plans to call the development software Office 14. This would miss out Office 13 - unlucky for some - since the newly released Office 2007 had an internal moniker of Office 12.

The corporation spent a small fortune developing the new interface for Office 2007, but it seems Microsoft plans to increase this in the run-up to the new OS, with a $1 billion budget per year.

The revelations were unearthed by the AeroXperience blog and originally came from a PowerPoint presentation posted by a Danish Microsoft employee.

