Samsung Pay Card looks to offer customers more flexibility with their finances

Samsung is teaming up with digital banking platform Curve and Mastercard to launch its new digital payment platform.

The Samsung Pay Card will let users keep track of their spending habits and offer secure payment capability from their mobile device.

Customers who sign up for the Samsung Pay Card will be able to sync multiple loyalty and bank cards in one place, effectively offering them a one-stop digital wallet experience via their mobile phone.

Curve says it is compatible with all available cards on the Visa and Mastercard networks, meaning users can load individual services on to the single Samsung Pay platform.

Customers will also be able to pay with it even if their underlying card was previously incompatible with Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay Card

The partnership with Curve is the first of its kind in Europe for Samsung Pay, although the card will not officially launch in the UK until later this year.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Curve, coming together to provide a new payment solution for Samsung customers which will be available via Samsung Pay later this year,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we strive to create the best technology, services and solutions. The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand our Samsung Pay offering, giving our loyal customers even greater benefits and rewards than ever before.”

The move will bolster Samsung’s digital payment expansion following another recent partnership with SoFi and Mastercard to launch a mobile-first money management account. Samsung is keen to keep pace with recent moves by Apple and Google to get a stronger foothold in the digital payments marketplace.

"We are delighted to be able to offer Curve’s unique benefits to customers of one of the world’s biggest brands and enable customers to access a significantly greater range of banking services leading to a healthier financial life with Samsung Pay,” said Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve.