Samsung is attempting to lengthen the smartphone upgrade cycle

The days of upgrading to the latest flagship smartphone every year have come and gone as consumers are holding on to their phones longer. However, while their devices still work perfectly, getting the latest software and security updates can often be a problem.

To provide the best mobile experience for its users, Samsung has committed to providing three generations of Android operating system upgrades for its Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The Korean hardware giant will continue to support devices from its Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series and Galaxy A series as well as its Galaxy Foldable devices and Galaxy tablets with three generations of Android OS upgrades.

We've put together a list of the best Android antivirus apps around

Looking for an upgrade? These are the best Samsung phones available now

We've also highlighted the best Android tablets

Android OS upgrades

Senior vice president and head of the software platform team and mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, Janghyun Yoon provided more details on the company's plan to offer three generations of Android OS upgrades to its Galaxy devices in a press release, saying:

“Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices. As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

In addition to three generations of Android upgrades, Samsung also releases monthly and quarterly security updates for its device to protect them from the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Galaxy users looking for further protection should check out the company's defense-grade end-to-end security platform Samsung Knox which is included for free with all of its devices.