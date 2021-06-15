Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leak just revealed battery size and more

Samsung's next smartwatches are now nearing release, if recent leaks prove to be correct. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Active have both been spotted in FCC listings (that's a US regulatory body), which suggests both these products are nearing release.

The listings also give us detail of what to expect on the upcoming smartwatches as well.

Models for both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 show compatibility with LTE bands as well as dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. Those are all specs we'd expect from a smartwatch of this type.

Another part of each listing seemingly confirms the watches will support Qi wireless charging which will use a similar technology to the last generation of Samsung watches.

That may mean your Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 charger will still be compatible here, and it also heavily suggests the smartwatch will also support 5W charging like the 2020 smartwatches did.

A previous listing has suggested these smartwatches won't come with chargers in the box - a similar move to what Samsung did with its Galaxy S21 smartwatches - so it may be that you want to keep your charger from your older watch.

There's no hint to the battery size for the Galaxy Watch Active 4, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is listed with a 240mAh cell. That isn't a big surprise as it matches the 41mm model of the Galaxy Watch 3, and we'd expect a larger battery inside the larger model.

When will we see them?

When will we see these smartwatches unveiled? Samsung has yet to confirm anything, but one big hint from the company suggested we may hear about them on June 28 at the company's MWC 2021 replacement event.

Whether that will just be a teaser for these upcoming watches, or a full blown unveiling remains to be seen, but it's only a couple of weeks until we find out directly from Samsung.

Via Android Authority, 91 Mobiles