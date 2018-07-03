Reliance JioFi available at an effective price of Rs. 499 for postpaid users

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced a new cashback offer for its portable WiFi hotspot JioFi. Under this offer, users can purchase the JioFi data card at an effective price of Rs. 499, starting from today, July 3.

Reliance Jio has not announced the last date to avail this offer and it may run for some time. This offer is available only for new Jio postpaid users and is applicable only on JioFi hotspots purchased after July 3. The Rs. 500 cashback will be given to the user in the form of credits after 12 months of usage and the credits will be adjusted in subsequent months.

To be eligible for this offer, the user has to subscribe to the Rs. 199 plan from Reliance Jio, which is currently the company’s only postpaid plan. The user must use this plan for 12 months, and after this period, the cashback will be credited to the user’s account.

Reliance Jio had announced the JioFi data card at a price of Rs. 1,999 before reducing the price to Rs. 999 to attract more buyers. The JioFi data card is available from Reliance Digital outlets, Amazon, Flipkart and Jio Store.

The Rs. 199 plan from Reliance Jio offers 24GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited SMS and complimentary access to Jio’s suite of apps for one bill cycle.