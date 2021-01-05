Redmi Note 9T price, specs leaked ahead of the launch - here's what we know

Xiaomi, known for its impeccably priced smartphones, is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9T globally on January 8. The phone was launched sometime back in China as Redmi Note 9 5G and will be rebranded as Redmi Note 9T when it heads for the global markets.

Xiaomi’s strategy of rebranding devices with different names may be slightly confusing for us but is paying dividends for the company. That said, while the company is still looking to keep details under the wraps and create as much hype as possible ahead of the launch, a slightly eager Amazon has leaked the key specifications and pricing way ahead of the launch.

As mentioned above the Redmi Note 9T is set for a global debut on January 8 and will be unveiled via a virtual launch event. Going by the now-removed listing on Amazon Germany, this budget 5G phone will come in two different variants.

The 4G/64GB variant was listed on Amazon for EUR 229.90 (Rs. 20,600) and the 4GB/128GB variant was spotted for EUR 269.90 (or Rs. 24,250). The phone will be available in a couple of colour options - Daybreak Purple and Nightfall Black.

Redmi Note 9T specifications

Since the phone is a rehashed version of Redmi Note 9 5G, its specifications are supposed to be similar to the original device with some minor tweaks here and there. The same has been confirmed by the Amazon listing as well.

Going by the listing this phone comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. This is a 5G chipset and supports dual 5G. It rocks a 6.53-inch LCD panel boasting Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8 Megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you’ll have a 13-megapixel selfie camera house in a punch-hole cutout.

It draws power from a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and comes with NFC support for contactless transactions. The Redmi Note 9T ill run on MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 out of the box.