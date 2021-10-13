Rainbow Six Siege brings back Doktor's Curse event with new spooky operator skins

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating the month of October and Halloween by introducing the popular Doktor's Curse event in the game. This event was first introduced back when the Theme Park map was being revamped.

The event has now been brought back with not just the old characters but new ones with fresh new skins. The mode is pretty much the same in terms of what needs to be done though.

Doktor's Curse event: Details

Doktor’s Curse is a special Hide and Seek game mode, where Defenders must try to survive until the end of the round, unless they can manage to eliminate the Attackers first.

Both teams are equipped with special loadouts for this occasion, but none of them have access to guns. Each Exterminator or Attacker carries a Breaching Hammer that they must use to squash the Monsters, and they have access to one of three gadgets to hunt them down: Jackal with his Eyenox Model III, Lion with his EE-ONE-D, Sledge using Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor.

Each Defender has their usual trap gadget with some modified values and a special secondary ability called Nightstride which allows them to turn invisible for a short period of time while speeding them up, but they do not have access to melee attacks.

The mode is available for three weeks starting October 12. This event comes with the updated Doktor’s Curse Collection, which contains the uniforms and headgears of the Doktor’s Curse event Monsters as well as their matching weapon skins and charms. The Collection adds up to a total of 48 event-exclusive items.

Jackal, Lion, Aruni and Melusi join the creatures we saw last time and Kaid makes a special appearance as a bloodthirsty vampire, along with the new Wicked Surgery Bundle. Other operators that make a comeback from the previous time include Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, and Ela. Doktor’s Curse Collection packs can be purchased for 300 R6 credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen.

All Collection items, as well as some items from last time, are available for purchase as individual bundles for 1680 R6 Credits each.