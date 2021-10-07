Rainbow Six Siege update Y6S3.3 introduced on Test Server

Rainbow Six Siege developers at Ubisoft are introducing a lot of mid-season changes to the game. And the newest Y6S3.3 update to hit the Test Server brings a whole lot of balancing changes to the operators.

These new changes are accompanied by the latest data in terms of attacking and defending operator presence versus win delta along with the ban rate in the form of graphs.

Operator changes start with Castle with increased Armor Panels from 3 to 4. It has also reduced melee hits required to destroy a Armor Panels from 12 to 9. The developers feel that the one additional Armor Panel is expected to change how Castle approaches each map and encourage more creativity in their placement. Now, he'll be able to employ more complex defense setups and stand out as a more effective anchor pick, while feeling less of a sting if there's a Sledge on his case.

Clash is the next and her P-10C has been replaced by Super Shorty. With a pick rate of only 3%, the P-10C hasn't been seeing much use in Clash's loadout. Next is Kapkan and his Entry Denial Device is no longer limited to one and he can now place a greater number of traps on doors and window frames, both increasing their active coverage and possible damage output.

According to the developers Melusi is still a powerful character and her Nitro Cell is being replaced by a Bulletproof Camera. Oryx recently saw some rework where his recharge time for the Remah Dash was increased to 12 seconds from 9 seconds which has now been reverted.

With the viability of Jäger the developers are boosting Wamai with increasing the max count of Mag-NET Systems per round to 6 from 4 and balancing it out by reducing Mag-NET System catching area to 3.5m from 5m.

The Mx4 Storm and P10 Roni weapons have also been balanced with greater recoil and decreased magazines. The operators that carry the Hard Breach Charge will now have two at their disposal instead of one. Check out all the details of the developer notes here.