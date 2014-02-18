Have Google Glass? Google says don't be a Glasshole

Google is out with its own Google Glass etiquette guide, and while it's chalk full of funny lines, it may just serve as an important piece to turning the wacky wearable into mainstream must-have.

The don'ts are pretty hilarious - avoiding high-impact sports like cage fighting is highly recommended. It's best not to "Glass-out" because "[i]f you find yourself staring off into the prism for long periods of time you're probably looking pretty weird to the people around you."

Explorers are encouraged to be patient and develop their own etiquette for those times a passerby or fellow restaurant goer just has to ask them about their Glass.

Finally, and this may be the crux of Google's whole list, wearers are prodded not to be Glassholes. Being creepy, rude, snappy and using Glass where cell phones aren't allowed will only turn people and businesses against Glass, plus ruin it for other Explorers, Google observed.

Sounds fair to us.

As for the dos

The guidelines, a collection of advice from long-time Explorers, contains plenty of positive dos.

Google Glass wearers are encouraged to explore the world around them, something facilitated by design since users can look up and engage with what's going on, not look down and be distracted.

Taking full advantage of voice commands and using screen lock make the "dos" cut, as does being active in the Glass Explorer Community.

Last and important for both Explorers and those of us still itching to own a pair, Glass wearers are advised to ask permission before taking photos and videos of others.

"Standing alone in the corner of a room staring at people while recording them through Glass is not going to win you any friends ... The Glass camera function is no different from a cell phone so behave as you would with your phone and ask permission before taking photos or videos of others."

True that.