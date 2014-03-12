Almost 10,000 people have reported skin irritation caused by Fitbit Force

The ranks of wearable tech are growing by the day, but at least one band is running into some wristy business.

Following a voluntary recall and refund program for the Fitbit Force launched last month, it's now come to light that the company has received 9,900 reports of the band causing skin irritation. Two hundred and fifty reports have been filed concerning blistering.

The figures come from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which monitors these sort of things.

When Fitbit issued the recall and stopped selling the Force in stores, it said "only 1.7% of Force users have reported any type of skin irritation." According to the CPSC, the recall affects 1,000,000 Force units in the US and 28,000 in Canada.

Fitbit told Engadget it plans to email owners of the wearable "over the next few weeks" to make sure they're aware of the refund offer. The CPSC recommends consumers reach out to the company to get their money back as well.