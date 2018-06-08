PlayStation announces Twin Mirror for PS4 on day 3 of its E3 countdown

Three days have now passed in PlayStation’s countdown to its E3 showcase on June 11. So far we’ve seen the announcement of the PS4 and PS VR title, Tetris Effect, as well as the reveal of the release date for highly-anticipated zombie survival game Days Gone.

Sid Shuman has returned on day three to reveal Twin Mirror, a brand new game for PS4 that will be released in 2019. Twin Mirror is being developed by Bandai Namco and Dontnod, the creators of Life is Strange and Vampyr.

It looks like Dontnod is going out of its way to show its range again, because while this is going to be a another narrative driven game it’s a very different kind of story and character, with mystery, memory loss and murder at its core.

We also got a look at a trailer for the game, which actually gave us some psychological thriller Alan Wake vibes until things got a little trippy towards the end. Watch it for yourself below:

Set in Brasswood, West Virginia, Twin Mirror will follow Sam, a 33-year-old investigative journalist who is returning to his home town to attend the funeral of an old friend following a recent break up. One morning Sam wakes up in his motel and finds his short covered in blood with no memories of the night before. It's up to you to take him through an investigation to find out exactly what happened.

The game will apparently allow players to explore Sam's painful memories and go on an emotional choice-driven journey.

We are now three announcements down which means we have have two more to go. Up next, things are going to be more virtual reality focused, with the reveal of a brand new PS VR title on June 9 and a PS VR port on June 10.

Then, on June 11 PlayStation’s E3 showcase will begin. TechRadar will continue to report the latest PlayStation news in the run up to the E3 showcase, when we’ll be coming to you live from Los Angeles with the biggest announcements of the show.