The Fujifilm X-A3 is the retro camera for selfie lovers

Fujifilm has taken the wraps off its entry-level mirrorless X-series camera, the X-A3.

With a revised, retro-inspired design that's intended to appeal to a younger generation of photographers, the X-A3 features a newly developed 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor.

While the resolution pretty much matches that of the two flagship X-series cameras, the recently announced X-T2 and X-Pro2, the sensor doesn't employ Fujifilm's unique X-Trans CMOS technology, with Fujifilm instead opting for a more standard (and cheaper to produce) CMOS design with a Bayer color filter.

Seasoned Fujifilm users might also find the native ISO range lacking when it can only go from ISO200 to 6,400, even if it can be extended to ISO12,800-25,600. The mirrorless camera also comes with a 59-point autofocus system, which falls far short of the 325-point system on the Fujifilm X-T2 and the X-Pro2's 273 AF points.

But this is a camera that's meant to be affordable after all, and users will still have access to all of Fujifilm's popular film simulation modes, including the two new Pro Negative High and Pro Negative Standard presets.

Like its predecessor, the X-A3 comes with a 3-inch, 920K dot screen that can flip up for taking selfies. This time around Fujifilm has added a new self-timer function that offers smile detection and group timer options.

The Fujfilm X-A3 arrives later this October, priced at $599 (about £450, AU$785) when kitted with the XC 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS II lens.

Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2 WR lens

Fujifilm also announced a new weather-resistant XF 23mm f/2 R lens. Like the XF 35mm f/2 WR R before it, this updated prime lens has been fitted with dozens of seals to help keep out dust and water and the added ability to operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius).

Although the lens is weather-resistant, it has lost a few features compared to the original XF 23mm f/1.4. For starters, the WR version is a half-stop slower thanks to its narrower maximum aperture. Worse yet, the manual focus clutch has been replaced by an entirely focus-by-wire system.

Still, if you'd rather have full weather sealing when using a Fujifilm X-Pro2 or X-T2, going with the new 23mm lens is the way to go. The Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2 R WR will be available in September for $449 (about £340, AU$590) and initially will only be available in black, with a silver version likely coming later.