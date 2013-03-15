S4 site hints at 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 3

A 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is looking ever more likely, with the official Samsung Galaxy S4's Game Pad page talking about the bigger screen-size.

The Game Pad - which is a Bluetooth accessory for Samsung phones - was revealed at the Galaxy S4 launch, and has been given its own page on the phone's shiny new microsite.

But this is an accessory for more than just the S4, with the official blurb saying that it will work for screens of "4- to 6.3-inches".

That, of course, suggests that Samsung's next generation Note will be bringing us a bigger screen, in line with previous rumours emerging from Korea.

Note-able

The Samsung Galaxy Note 2 has a 5.5-inch screen and, although the 'phablet' moniker has been thankfully retired, nobody would deny that it was a big, big phone.

Adding another big sliver of screen to that, and you are not only testing the elasticity of people's pockets but also once more blurring the line between what constitutes a phone and what is a tablet.

The Galaxy Note range has been divisive for many, due to its size, but as well as attracting a big group of fans in the UK and US, it has also been a smash hit in Asian territories.

Is it time to dust off the phablet jokes? Let's not...