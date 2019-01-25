Nintendo to hit the reset button on Metroid Prime 4

Nintendo announced some disappointing news this morning: it will completely restart development on Metroid Prime 4 this month after the current version of the game “failed to meet its expectations”.

The news came by way of YouTube and Nintendo’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi who announced that development duties would transfer from an internal development team led by Kensuke Tanabe to Retro Studios, the developers of the original Metroid Prime Trilogy games.

So..when can we play it?

How soon are we likely to see the next entry in the Metroid Prime series? Unfortunately, neither Nintendo nor Takahashi gave an accurate release window for the game, only saying that “development time will be extensive” - in other words, sometime after 2020.

While it’s disappointing news for fans of the series, Nintendo’s transparency into the situation should be appreciated - knowing that a game is being delayed for another few years is better than waiting with bated breath for the next big update.

The silver lining in all this is that Nintendo is heeding Shigeru Miyamoto's sage advice: "A delayed game is eventually good, a bad game is bad forever.”