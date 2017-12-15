New calculating tool for Gamma Mobile

Telecoms provider, Gamma has introduced a tool that will aid channel partners looking to build a quote for Gamma Mobile. By using the tool, partners will be able to see the potential revenue and margin from the deal, they would then be able to assess the effect of adjusting quantities, rates and contract periods.

It would also enable partners to save time on checking the latest prices, the Mobile Pricing Tool is automatically updated to include the latest pricing with built in validation to improve speed and accuracy. The Mobile Pricing Tool also allows channel partners to set any rate they want for the service, model out-of-bundle charges and add products and services not supplied by Gamma to one quote.

The Mobile Pricing Tool has integrated into the Gamma Portal, allowing partners to view and download details, whilst quotes are saved with expected completion dates, status and comments, ultimately improving visibility to sales managers.

Better handle

One of Gamma’s customer’s Immervox explained how the tool had helped to improve the accuracy of the sales team’s quotes, obviating the need to re-quote if tariffs changed or were incompatible. Brett Smith, the company’s commercial manager said “I have a better handle on the pipeline and can simply log onto the portal and view all the deals and the stage they are at quickly.”

Lydia Barton, Mobile VAS Product Manager at Gamma said: “We aim to give our partners lots of flexibility. However, with this flexibility can come increased complexity, making the process of building a quote difficult, particularly for partners who do not have much experience selling mobile. We’ve listened to our partners and provided a tool that takes the confusion out of creating quotes with a simplified deal building process, an up-to-date cost base and full mobile product set instantly available and updated.”