Modular Mac Pro 2019 could debut at WWDC 2019

It appears that Apple is planning to release a modular Mac Pro 2019 at its WWDC 2019 conference in June this year.

The rumors stem from a report by Bloomberg, which also revealed the possibility of iPad-to-Mac app conversion tools.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Apple has “internally weighed previewing a new version of the high-end Mac Pro” at its Worldwide Developers Conference, however no decision has yet been made.

While Apple has talked up its commitment to a new Mac Pro in the past, and has confirmed that the release date will be sometime in 2019, information about the high-end Mac has otherwise been thin on the ground.

Making it modular

A modular Mac Pro could allow users to easily upgrade their device over the years, so they end up with a future-proof computer that is configured to their needs and budget.

This is something that most PC owners enjoy, but Apple’s products are notoriously difficult to upgrade and fix at home.

We’ve also seen Apple take a vaguely modular approach to the new Mac mini by introducing a feature that allows you to connect up a number of Mac minis to create a single, more powerful, device.

For fans of the Mac Pro who want a high-end Mac and have been concerned about Apple’s reluctance to firmly commit to the professionally-orientated lineup, the news that the company is apparently at least considering showing off the Mac Pro 2019 at WWDC 2019 in June will come as a relief.