Skype mobiles to go mass market

Skype - soon to be on a Java-enabled phone near you

Skype follows its recent partnership with mobile operator 3, with a new beta version of Skype being tested out for loads more mobile phones.

Skype has introduced a mobile “thin“ client that works on 50 of the most popular Java-enabled mobile phones from Motorola, Nokia, Samsung and Sony Ericsson.

Skype in

This new beta version of Skype features chat, group chat, presence (seeing when your contacts are online), and the ability to receive Skype and SkypeIn calls.

"These are still the early days for making Skype calls on mobile phones, but we've already made great strides in this space," said Gareth O'Loughlin, general manager, mobile and hardware devices.

Skype out

Additionally, Skype-to-Skype and SkypeOut calls are initially supported in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hong Kong, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom

"Among other things, we have a great relationship with 3, the mobile operator, which has brought the mobile Skype experience to eight markets through the 3 Skypephone and a range of other packages and phones. Skype for your mobile will expand the available options even further.

"While Skype for your mobile is in beta,“ O’Loughlin added, "it is an important time for us to listen to our users‘ feedback, be it through surveys or user forums. We need to hear what delights them and where there is still work to be done. But this product underscores our commitment to innovation and to putting Skype conversations in the pockets of today’s mobile masses."

For more you can check out Skype's website.