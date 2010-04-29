O2 launching laptops with broadband built right in

O2 has announced the launch of two 'embedded' laptops, with the mobile phone operator to offer Asus' UL30A CULV laptop and Samsung's N150 netbook complete with mobile broadband SIMs.

O2 says that both SIM-toting computers are exclusive to them, and offer the 'full service wrap' that has proved successful to mobile broadband customers.

The Samsung N150 will be available for £30 online and in O2 retail stores from April 30 on a 24 month tariff priced at £25 a month with a 3GB limit on mobile broadband 500 MB on Wi-Fi and 300 texts.

Asus UL30A

The rather lovely Asus UL30A will be available in May and will cost £30 a month on a 24 month tariff which includes 3GB downloads, 750MB Wi-Fi and 300 texts, plus an £80 upfront fee.

The CULV laptop boasts a 13.3 inch screen, weighs in at just 1.6kg and 3GB of memory - plus an eight-hour battery life.

Felix Geyr, Head of Home and Broadband at O2, said: "We know that customers want to be able to click and go without the hassle of having to load up a mobile broadband dongle and our new range will make surfing the web and staying touch even easier.

"The laptop market has exploded in the last 18 months and we believe these two laptops from Asus and Samsung will once again give O2 customers a great experience.

Customer service

"By purchasing the laptop from O2, customers are benefiting from award winning customer service and a number of additional services that other providers charge for," he added

"Now we have our O2 Techies if customers have problems getting started they can contact a technical specialist who can talk them through the start up process for no extra cost.

"Customers also have access to the widest Wi-Fi network in the UK through BT Openzone and The Cloud."