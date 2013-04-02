Dumbly dubbed 'Androidbook' laptop rumored to arrive in 2013

A Google Androidbook could mean that the crossover between Android and Chrome OS is coming sooner than anyone had expected, as a rumor today indicates such a laptop is happening this year.

Different from Google's Chromebook laptops, these Android-based notebooks would ditch Chrome OS in favor of the company's popular mobile operating system, according to a report from the sometimes-reliable DigiTimes.

The first Google Androidbook devices are supposed to show up at the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

Whether or not these Android-based laptops would resemble the versatile Asus Transformer Pad Infinity remains anyone's guess.

The Taiwanese publication offered little in the way of additional detail or reasoning behind the launch of a Google Androidbook, so take the report with a grain of salt.

Chrome, Android teams merged

The existence of an Androidbook would back up the theory that Google is going to merge its Android mobile operating system and Chrome OS in the future.

After all, the Android and Chrome teams have already merged, and the departure of Android founder Andy Rubin and appointment of Chrome expert Sundar Pichai suggests that the products are on the same path.

Even with that knowledge, Chrome OS laptops were able to surpass 1 million units sold in 2013, estimated DigiTimes.

Whether or not releasing additional hardware with a competing laptop operating system is in Google's best interest remains to be seen. What we can say is that we hope any eventual name is more compelling than "Androidbook."