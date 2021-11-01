Live
PS5 restock live updates: Walmart PS5 Digital and Disc restock time
The PlayStation 5 restock today will happen at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, but here's how to get a fast Twitter tracker alert
By Matt Swider
The first PS5 restock of November is about to happen at Walmart, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you'll get an alert when the console is in stock today. It supposed to happen at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, according to Walmart, and you can let Matt's tweets guide you through the complicated the purchase, as Walmart has become of the hardest when it comes to checking out with the Sony console.
Here's how to get bioth PS5 Digital for $399 and PS5 Disc for $499 today.
➡ When? Follow PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for alerts on exactly what time PS5 will be in stock at Walmart. Often it's either earlier or delayed than the time given.
➡ Never buy from Twitter users – they're all scams. No one will actually sell you a PS5 for $550 when prices for the PS5 are nearing $1,000 these days. It's always a scam.
Walmart PS5 restock updates in real-time
People keep asking if it'll be Walmart Plus-only. Here's the answer:
So far, we haven't seen Walmart indicate that people need to purchase the Walmart Plus membership, which costs about $98 when paid annually or $13 a month. It's a bit cheaper than Amazon Prime and comes with free next-day and two-day shipping without minimums. Only once did Walmart require this for a PS5 restock (last week).
Note this Walmart PS5 restock is online-only and not being sold in stores.
Walmart PS5 restock today just announced – we're live blogging it
Walmart just announced that the PS5 will be in stock today at 3pm EDT / 12 pm EDT. At that specific time, we should see PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider send out an alert leading to the Walmart product pages for both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital consoles at prices of $499 and $399 respectively.
