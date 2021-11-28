Live
Live now: All the latest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
We're live blogging all the latest Switch deals right here
By Vic Hood last updated
Right, we're here to find you all the top discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles, games and accessories we're seeing right now as part of the Cyber Monday deals.
There are a fair few excellent Nintendo Switch consoles and bundle deals available right now, with plenty of standard Nintendo Switch console stock available and even an abundance of Switch OLED bundles available (in the UK... sorry US dwellers) - although deals on the Switch Lite are proving a bit harder to come by.
It's not just Cyber Monday Switch deals we're seeing - there's also a cornucopia of discounts right now on Nintendo Switch accessories and Switch games.
So get comfy, as we're going to spend the next 48 hours finding all the best Nintendo Switch deals for you - so be sure to bookmark this page or leave it auto-refreshing to ensure you see all the latest Switch deals.
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: US
- Amazon: regularly has the most stock and the best bundle deals
- Best Buy: Black Friday Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Switch online for $299.99
- GameStop: buy two, get one free promotion on pre-owned Nintendo Switch games
- Newegg: good for Nintendo Switch game deals and digital titles
- Walmart: Black Friday console bundles at decent prices, plus game deals from $35
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: UK
The Nintendo Switch launched four years ago and during that time we've seen plenty of Switch games hit the family-friendly console. Yet, it's one of the original Switch's launch games that arguably remains the console's most popular title to this day.
That's right, I'm talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Zelda's first Switch entry is still considered by many to be one of the greatest games of all time, never mind on Switch, so it's still a welcome sight to see BOTW on sale.
Right now, Walmart is offering Breath of the Wild for $35, meaning you save nearly $7 on its usual $41.99 RRP. it's not the lowest price we've seen for BOTW, as it dropped to $29.99 back in 2019, but it's still a decent price for one of the best games ever.
- Grab Zelda's Breath of the Wild from Walmart from $35
We've got bad news - this familiar (but fantastic) Nintendo Switch bundle deal at Best Buy has just gone out of stock... but we are seeing some stock stay around, so it may be that the bundles (and there are many, but most are out of stock) will return.
So what made this bundle so good? Well, it packs in the Nintendo Switch (Neon), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription for Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99 - that's pretty good value seeing as buying all these items separately would cost you $370 at full price.
If you're in the UK, don't fret, you can still pick up this excellent Nintendo Switch deal. This same bundle is available for £259.99 at My Nintendo Store right now.
- Check Best Buy for any remaining Switch console stock
- Get the Nintendo Switch for £259.99 at My Nintendo Store
Get the best TechRadar India deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable tech news and more!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.