Live now: All the latest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

(Image credit: Future)

Right, we're here to find you all the top discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles, games and accessories we're seeing right now as part of the Cyber Monday deals.

There are a fair few excellent Nintendo Switch consoles and bundle deals available right now, with plenty of standard Nintendo Switch console stock available and even an abundance of Switch OLED bundles available (in the UK... sorry US dwellers) - although deals on the Switch Lite are proving a bit harder to come by.

It's not just Cyber Monday Switch deals we're seeing - there's also a cornucopia of discounts right now on Nintendo Switch accessories and Switch games.

So get comfy, as we're going to spend the next 48 hours finding all the best Nintendo Switch deals for you - so be sure to bookmark this page or leave it auto-refreshing to ensure you see all the latest Switch deals.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: US