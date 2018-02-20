Latest Google Tez update brings support for bill payments

Google Tez, the instant mobile payment app based on UPI just got an update that allows users to make bill payments. At present it supports over 80 billers including national/state electric, gas and water and TV/internet services. Some of the billers include Reliance Energy, BSES, and DishTV etc.

The app was launched back in September 2017 exclusively for India without support for bill payments. Until then, many payment apps like PayTm, PhonePe, Freecharge and more already had bill payments allowed on their platforms.

The feature has arrived at a time when WhatsApp app has begun testing peer-to-peer payment feature in the country. WhatsApp is currently used by over 200 million people in India, whereas Tez was able to bring on 12 million users till December 2017.

How to pay?

Follow these steps to add a new biller-

Tap on ‘New’ icon under payments. Select ‘Pay your bills’ Select the biller from the list or search for your in the search bar above. Now enter the necessary details to link your account.

You can also rename the recurring bills when added. Now, you are good to pay using your UPI ID. Tapping on your biller will get you access and manage your transaction history, or details of a pending bill. Tez will also prompt you with notifications of pending bills.

Google is offering a scratch card with every payment done via Tez, which also goes with the new bill payment feature. For every new biller you pay this month, you’ll get a scratch card that could win you up to Rs 1,000.

It remains to be seen if Tez can catch up with the number of billers available on major platforms like PayTm and Mobikwik, and how is this going to fare against the competitors.