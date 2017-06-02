It's now almost certain the OnePlus 5 has a dual-lens camera

Just about every OnePlus 5 camera rumor we’ve heard points to there being a dual-lens snapper, while leaked images of the phone also show off dual lenses.

If there was still any doubt, there shouldn’t be after today as a picture of the OnePlus 5’s retail packaging has also now leaked, complete with a tagline mentioning a dual camera.

The tagline in full is “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos”, and it’s written across the side of the box, as you can see in the image below, obtained by Android Authority.

The site claims that this is the official tagline of the OnePlus 5, along, possibly, with “Focus on what matters” and “Never Settle.”

Never Settle has always been one of OnePlus’s lines, but the other two are new, and both highlight the camera, suggesting that beyond being dual-lens, OnePlus has put a lot of effort into this element.

That tallies with things we’ve heard before, such as OnePlus teaming with camera experts DxOMark to improve the phone’s photography skills, and releasing a teaser image hinting at improved low-light photos.

Let there be light

One thing we don’t yet know is what the two lenses will be used for, but we can take an educated guess.

The “clearer photos” part of the tagline, coupled with the low-light ability OnePlus has previously teased, suggests that it might have an RGB (color) lens and a monochrome (black and white) one, and use them both to capture more light and detail, combining the data from the two.

That's something we've heard rumored before, and would make for a similar setup to the Huawei P10 or the Essential Phone, rather than making the second lens a wide-angle one like the LG G6 or allowing you to zoom like the iPhone 7 Plus.

That said, the “Focus on what matters” tagline would fit a zoom or wide-angle lens better, so we can’t be certain what OnePlus is cooking up. We should know soon though, as the OnePlus 5 is coming this summer.