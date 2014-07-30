Twitter continues to grow, posts better-than-expected revenues

By Web  

Growth goes on unabated

Twitter
Twitter getting more revenues, users

The numbers are out and it looks like Twitter has had yet another good quarter with the number of monthly active users growing by nearly a quarter year-on-year to 271 million.

More than three quarters of these - 211 million - were mobile users and timeline views were up year-on-year by 15% to 173 billion.

Twitter revenues went up to $312 million (about £185 million, AU$333 million) with earnings per share of $0.02, far higher than what the analysts - and Wall Street - had expected. A whopping 88% of the revenues were generated from timeline views.

Year-on-year revenues grew by 124% with the majority coming from mobile advertising. GAAP losses however have more than tripled to $145 million (about £86 million, AU$ 155 million) over the same period, something which might be a cause for concern for investors.

Looking at the bigger picture, shares of Twitter jumped by more than a quarter overnight to reach nearly $49 (about £29, AU$ 52) in after hours trading. That is still a third off its 52-week high.

See more Web news