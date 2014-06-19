Facebook is back up, world's productivity is back down

Update: It's back up folks! (For some people at least) Panic over, go back to your day jobs.

Original story

Struggling to get onto Facebook at the moment? Well don't panic too much, as the social networking site is down for everyone.

Zuck and co. are staying quiet on the reasoning behind the outage, with a simple message of "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can" greeting you if you navigate to the homepage.

Needless to say this is probably the beginning of the end for humanity as we know it. So gather your family, head to the storm shelter and pray, just pray, that Mark can save us.

Help us Mark, you're our only hope.

