Twitter is assembling a super team to take down the trolls

One of Twitter's biggest problems right now is online harassment, and tackling it is going to be essential if the service wants to keep growing.

The company has just made a big move in the right direction, announcing the formation of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council that will work to deal with abuse.

The Council is made from over 40 organisations, covering a variety of topics, that will provide input into Twitter's strategy going forward. Inaugural members include the Samaritans, Feminist Frequency, Anti-Bullying Pro and NetSafe.

Assemble

"As we develop products, policies, and programs, our Trust & Safety Council will help us tap into the expertise and input of organisations at the intersection of these issues more efficiently and quickly," said Twitter.

We're not yet sure how this super-squad is going to tackle online harassment, but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

Last year, then-CEO Dick Costolo admitted "we suck at dealing with abuse and trolls", but actions so far have felt like token gestures that haven't hit the root of the problem.

Here's hoping that the anti-troll Avengers will save the day.