More speculation over Facebook: The Movie

A movie about the duo behind Facebook is in the works, with Aaron 'West Wing' Sorkin writing. But you already know this, as we told you back in August.

However, the rumour mill is a-churning and some interesting names have been attached to the project.

Ain't It Cool News is reporting that the movie could be directed by none other than David Fincher – he of Fight Club and Se7en fame. No, we can't really see it happening either, but the director did show a more mawkish, softer side with The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, so maybe he can bring something to a film that's essentially about computer geeks getting rich at a very young age.

Accidental Billionaires

Mashable is also reporting that two of the most famous twenty-somethings working in Hollywood at the moment are up for the part of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook – Michael Cera and Shia LeBeouf.

Strangely, we predicted both of these in our news story back in August.

The film is based on the book The Accidental Billionaires, by Ben Mezrich. According to those who have read the tome, the book doesn't portray Mark Zuckerberg in the best light, so it will be interesting to see what angle the movie takes.

