Facebook makes integrity update to combat fake likes

Facebook has made a couple of behind-the-scenes tweaks to automatically weasel out and delete fake Likes.

The social network says that the new improvements to "site integrity systems" will identify and take action against Likes acquired by way of malware or "other forms of deception".

"On average, less than 1% of Likes on any given page will be removed, providing they and their affiliates have been abiding by our terms," said Facebook Security in a blog post.

Automaton

"These newly improved automated efforts will remove those likes gained by malware, compromised accounts, deceived users or purchased bulk Likes," it continued.

"While we have always had dedicated protections against each of these threats on Facebook, these improved systems have been specifically configured to identify and take action against suspicious Likes."

The internal tweaks come after outcry over the number of fraudulent likes on brand pages, prompted by a BBC investigation that managed to amass 3,000 Likes for a pretend bagel business in just a few days.