Hyperice forays into India with Virat Kohli as brand ambassador and investor

High-performance and wellness brand, Hyperice has forayed into the Indian market. The company has also roped in Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador. Also, Virat Kohli will be an athlete-investor at Hyperice.

Hyperice specializes in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy. With Virat’s partnership in India, Hyperice will accelerate its wellness category products while they continue to grow globally.

Virat Kohli is India’s first brand ambassador for Hyperice. Globally, the brand has an elite list of athlete-investors including football superstar Erling Haaland, Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl), NBA Star Ja Morant and PGA tour champion Rickie Fowler.

Hyperice product lineup

(Image credit: Hyperice)

The brand was established in 2010 by Anthony Katz. The founder has worked closely with multiple professional athletes and teams to kickstart a movement around performance recovery technology. The brand started off as an ice and compression sleeve and has evolved into products such as Hypervolt, Vyper , Venom and Normatec lines.

A few weeks back the company announced four new products globally 一 Core, Hypervolt 2 Pro, Vyper 3, and Hyperice X. The Hyperice X is the world’s first portable therapy device with no water or ice - it doesn’t even come with a tank. Everything happens electronically.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hypervolt 2 Pro will offer powerful percussion massage therapy similar to what the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. It comes with five speeds with a new adjustable dial. This machine will offer relief to stiff muscles.

The Hyperice Vyper, one of the craziest gadgets we’ve tested and the new Vyper 3 comes with new light surface vibrating rollers and three speeds to warm up the body with a powerful vibrating massage.

Core by Hyperice is a product after the company acquired Core. The Core looks similar to Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) and helps people find calm and improve focus. It offers an immersive experience while tracking your heart rate and stress levels. The companion Core app designed by trainers also offers breath control.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Hypervolt Go is one of the most popular product from Hyperice. The Hypervolt Go was launched in 2020 and this massage gun helps you activate muscles with three speeds setting. This battery-powered massager has a powerful motor, but is super quiet and this is also one of the most affordable models from the brand.

All Hyperice products are TSA approved

Currently, the Hyperice products are available in India via Croma online and retail stores. The new lineup of Hyperice Hypervolt and Vyper products will be available later in the year while the Hyperice X and Core will arrive in India in 2022.

Virat Kohli said: “As athletes, the way we train and compete defines us. Hyperice has provided me with a suite of innovative products that have continuously helped me optimize my performance and recovery, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the team as both an investor and ambassador. Hyperice is on a mission to help people move better around the world, and I look forward to helping tell their story in my home country of India and beyond.”

The Indian pricing of the new product is yet to be announced. We will update this article once we have the pricing. Apart from this, the company also recently revealed a brand new logo along with a new digital platform and new features for its app.

