Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro with Dimensity 800 SoC goes official

Huawei, as an enterprise may be going through tough times globally, but that hasn't stopped the Chinese tech giant from going official with the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G in its home country today.

Adding another member to the Enjoy series of affordable 5G phones, the new device is one of the very few phones in Huawei’s arsenal to have embraced MediaTek’s processors signalling the beginning of a new era. In fact, it is just the second smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC followed by the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. Looking at the two phones spec-sheet side by side, there’s not one bit of difference between the two handsets barring the variation in price.

Specifications

The Enjoy 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The taller display with 20:9 aspect ratio also supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

However, the difference from the Enjoy Z is at the back. It has a glass back instead of the polycarbonate one found on the Enjoy Z that launched last month back. A triple-camera setup that sits on the rear fuselage of the device packs in a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP Macro lens.

There is a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. Just like the Enjoy Z, the Enjoy 20 Pro has a fingerprint sensor etched on the power button, sitting right below the volume rockers.

As for the connectivity, it has the NSA/SA 5G networks, along with 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and BeiDou for navigation. There is a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C for fast charging up to 22.5W.

Battery backup is provided by a 4,000mAh battery and the device runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. The device comes in Night Black, Dark Blue and Galaxy Silver colours.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Prices

While the device is identical to the Enjoy Z, it is mostly aimed at offline markets in China starting at CNY1,999 ( ~$282) for the 6/128GB and CNY2,299 (~$325) for the 8/128GB variant. While the pre-orders have kicked off today, sales will start from June 24th.