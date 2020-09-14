How to watch Dancing With Stars 2020: stream DWTS season 19 live anywhere

Could this be the most exciting line-up of Dancing With the Stars yet?

The ballroom dancing show's producers have somehow managed to coax two of the biggest streaming stars of lockdown into strutting their stuff for the new series.

Tiger King subject and animal activist Carole Baskin has signed up for the show alongside Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause who is set to make the jump from Netflix-famous realtor to ballroom dancer.

Could this be the most intriguing season of the show so far? Read on to find out to watch Dancing With the Stars season 29 from wherever you are in the world - don't miss the live final.

Dancing With the Stars cheat sheet Now celebrating 15 years since its debut on US TV screens, the new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday September 14 on ABC at 8pm ET/PT with a a two-hour special, before falling into a regular weekly slot of 8pm ET/PT on Monday nights.

Hot in Here rapper Nelly and Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean will representing the music world, while figure skater Johnny Weir and NFL tight end Vernon Davis will be filling the show's regular qoutient of former athletes.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe meanwhile keeps up something of a tradition of former Bachelor Nation contestants giving the tango and foxtrot a go.

Now in its 29th season, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are no longer part of the show in a massive shake-up that sees supermodel Tyra Banks takie their place.

Elsewhere, six-time champion Derek Hough will take the spot of Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman on the judging panel, with the Cockney critic unable to make the trip Stateside this season from the UK thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

Read on to discover how to watch Dancing With the Stars online live and stream new episodes every Sunday no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars online from outside your country

It's easy to watch Dancing With the Stars live in 2020 even if you're out of the country and there isn't local TV coverage. The solution is to download a VPN, which allows you to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch Dancing With the Stars online from pretty much anywhere.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access episodes of shows like Dancing With the Stars live or on demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.

Choosing a VPN can be hard, as there are literally hundreds of competing applications vying for a place on your computer or mobile device. We've done the hard work, though, and after testing all of the most popular Virtual Private Networks can wholeheartedly recommend ExpressVPN as the best in the world right now. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. Plus, it's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. Better still, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee means you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. If you like it or know you need a top-notch VPN in your life, a limited-time deal lets you purchase an annual ExpressVPN plan and get 3 months extra FREE – a saving of nearly 50% on what our experts rate as an essential bit of software. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the live Dancing With the Stars 2020 action, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars online for free in the US

Dancing With the Stars airs live on ABC every Monday night at 8pm ET/PT - to avoid confusion, the show goes live at the same time across all US time zones. There are also other TV streaming services like AT&T Now that should give you access to ABC shows like American Idol and a whole lot more content as well. Here's a quick rundown of the main options - just remember that if you already subscribe to one of these services or normally have access to ABC on your TV at home, all you need is a good VPN and you can watch Dancing With the Stars live just like you would from your sofa - and our top pick, Express VPN, will give you 3-months free if you sign up for an annual deal.

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

Watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 online in Canada: free live stream details

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching Dancing With the Stars north of the border. It airs the show live on Monday at 8pm ET and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your American Idol live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. If this is how you would normally watch Dancing With the Stars but you find yourself outside of the country during the next episode, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy the coverage - no hassle.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars: live online stream guide for the UK

The bad news is that there's still no UK network for Dancing With the Stars in the UK. Some ballroom fans will be able to console themselves with the return of Strictly Come Dancing to UK screens next month and the fact that all the routines from Dancing With the Stars are usually made available on YouTube after they've been broadcast in the US. Nevertheless, if you find yourself in the UK and want to watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars live in full and in tandem with the US, there's always the option of utilising a VPN.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars online in Australia

Equally bad news, Aussie mates - there doesn't currently appear to be a broadcaster showing Dancing With the Stars in Australia.

Or rather, the only method that comes to mind is using a VPN as discussed above. So it would be a case of signing up for and logging in to a service that shows it elsewhere (e.g. Hulu, Netflix, etc) and then using a VPN to virtually relocate yoru IP address to that country so you can watch as if you were there.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 : The full line up

Monica Aldama (star of reality show The Cheer)

Vernon Davis (American footballer)

Carole Baskin (Tiger King star and owner of Big Cat Rescue)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (reality star)

Anne Heche (actress)

Skai Jackson (Disney Channel star)

Justina Machado (actress)

Jeannie Mai (TV presenter)

Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives star)

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys star) Nelly (rapper)

Charles Oakley (former NBA star)

Nev Schuman (Catfish host)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset star)

Johnny Weir (Olympic skater)