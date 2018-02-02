Honor to only launch phones with 18:9 displays

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been on a launching spree in India. They announced the Honor 7X followed by the 9i, View 10 and 9 Lite. All of these smartphones have one thing in common: 18:9 aspect ratio display. According to a recent piece of information, Honor has made this a permanent feature of their smartphone lineup.

Roland Quandt, a tipster recently tweeted that according to his sources at Honor Germany - "There will be no new Honor phones that do not have a FullView display".

In the past few months, Honor has been over-indexing on two features when it comes to smartphones. Dual/Quad camera setup and 18:9 aspect ratio displays with minimal bezels. To this end, their latest offering, the Honor 9 Lite has also focused on the design which separates it from the lot.

In another tweet, Roland revealed that EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo will start rolling out to users of Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 starting from February.

Honor 7X will receive the EMUI 8 update in Q2 while the Honor 8 will get an EMUI 8 feature update and will not be upgraded to Oreo.

Honor GER says EMUI8 (incl. Oreo) coming to Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 from February. Coming to Honor 7X in Q2. EMUI8 feature update coming to Honor 8 soon, but no upgrade to Android 8.0 "Oreo" yet - "will have 'a surprise' in this regard in the near future" though.January 31, 2018

Honor's current lineup in India includes four smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio display. Honor View 10 is also powered by Kirin 970 which is the company's first AI processor. The company is also testing new features for its upcoming smartphones like the Honor 9 Pro. Some of them like face unlock and augmented reality (AR) lens are also expected to make way for other smartphones via an update.