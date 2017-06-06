Honor 6X now available for Rs 13,999: Should you buy it over Redmi Note 4?

The dual-camera smartphone, Honor 6X has received a thick price cut on its selling price. Currently, Honor 6X 64GB is retailing at Rs.13,999 after a flat discount of Rs. 2000, and the 32GB is selling for Rs. 11,999 after a price drop of Rs. 1000.

Though Honor 6X is a considerable choice in the price segment, it is outwitted by Redmi Note 4, especially due to its price tag. Now, after the price drop, Honor 6X high-end model costs just Rs. 1000 more than the premium variant of Redmi Note 4. So, should you invest few extra bucks to buy Honor 6X or buy Redmi Note 4 in annoying flash sales?

Reasons to buy Honor 6X over Redmi Note 4

Honor 6X is one of the few smartphones in the price segment to feature dual-camera setup. The second camera on Honor 6X calculates the depth information using which we can alter the aperture from f/16 to f/0.95. The wide aperture mode produces nice bokeh effect that comes handy while capturing portraits. Though camera on Redmi Note 4 is no slouch, Honor 6X's dual-camera is an added advantage.

While Honor 6X runs on EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, Redmi Note 4 operates on MIUI 8 based on Android 6 Marshmallow. Apart from this, the smartphone performance is impressive and comparable to what you get on the Snapdragon 625.

Unlike annoying flash sales of Redmi Note 4, you need not wait to grab Honor 6X. You just need to head on to Amazon.in to buy Honor 6X straight away.

Reasons to buy Redmi Note 4 over Honor 6X

Redmi Note 4 comes with large 4100 mAh battery that can last for two days with moderate usage and 1.5 days with heavy consumption. On the other hand, 3340 mAh battery on Honor 6X offers relatively less battery life.

Redmi Note 4 performs slightly better than Honor 6X while playing graphics heavy games, thanks to powerful Adreno 506 GPU.

If you love to watch VR content on your phone, Redmi Note 4 should be your obvious pick, as it comes with a gyro sensor, unlike Honor 6X.

Redmi Note 4 costs Rs. 1000 less than Honor 6X. If you don't need extra camera effects, Redmi Note 4 should satiate your needs for less price.

To conclude, if flash sales are not your cup of tea, you need not shy to invest few extra bucks in buying Honor 6x, as it compensates with the dual-camera setup for the extra cost. On the contrary, if battery life is your major concern, and if you think you can grab one in flash sales, go-ahead and buy Redmi Note 4.