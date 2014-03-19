Yahoo back in the game as it adds new play portal for web, iOS and Android

With all of the speculation surrounding Amazon's purported plans to enter the gaming realm lately, it's been left to fellow web giant Yahoo to make a splash by announcing its own brand new gaming platform.

Posting on its official blog, the company revealed the Yahoo Classic Games portal, which will offer a wide range of homegrown and third-party titles on the web, iOS and Android devices.

Jesper Jensen, the general manager for Yahoo Games, promised a "beautiful, elegant, and easy-to-use design that plays seamlessly" across all of the platforms.

The second part of the equation is the Yahoo Games Network, which will provide tools and backend assistance to developers who're seeking to distribute their games to consumers.

Is Yahoo Pool a classic?

Initially, the Classic Games portal features some of those titles that earned a modicum of popularity in decades past, such as Yahoo Poker, Yahoo Pool, and Yahoo Bingo.

The likes of KingsRoad, The Last Stand: Deadzone, Ballistic and Bingo Blingo are also on board, but Jensen says there's plenty more to come.

"We're already working with some of the best developers in the industry like Rumble Entertainment, DreamWorks, SGN, ChangYou, Namco Bandai America, Playtika, FlowPlay, Con Artist Games and many more on web and mobile," he wrote.

Via The Next Web