Nintendo hints at 3DS 3D video cam

Nintendo may add 3D video recording to the new 3DS console

Nintendo may include 3D video recording with the forthcoming 3DS handheld, according to hints dropped by the Japanese gaming company.

In a recent Iwata Asks column, feted developer Shigeru Miyamoto and the company's president Satoru Iwata talk about the possibility of 3D video-recording on 3DS.

Miyamoto dropped hints that the 3DS's 3D photo feature could well be developed into a fully fledged video recorder.

Ask Mr Iwata

Mr Iwata added that video recording functionality might be added to a future version of the glasses-free 3D handheld.

The 3DS is due to arrive in the UK later this March.

We expect further details on launch date, pricing and Nintendo's launch line-up of games from a press event in Amsterdam next week.

Via Eurogamer